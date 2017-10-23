BIRTHDAY CAKE ALL-IN-ONE 1G

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Our premium quality concentrates combine high level THC oil with bold flavors in a portable and rechargeable package. Perfect for when you're on the go, our classic formula offers consistent levels of potency and purity. STIIIZY sets the industry standard, influencing and inspiring through innovative methods.

BIRTHDAY CAKE

TASTE: Nutty, Buttery, Earthy

FEELING: Euphoric, Relaxing, Uplifting

DESCRIPTION: An indica-dominant strain that soothes the body without sedating the mind.

About this strain

Birthday Cake, also known "Birthday Cake Kush," is an indica-dominant hybrid with strong body effects and sweet cake-like flavor. As decadent as its Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie parent strains, Birthday Cake buds bloom with a crystalline icing of THC-rich resin. Like any dessert, Birthday Cake is the perfect way to end your day, with deeply relaxing effects that soothe the body without sedating the mind. This strain is preferred by patients treating pain, anxiety, appetite loss, inflammation, and headaches.

About this brand

STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

Stay STIIIZY.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
