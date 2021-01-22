About this product
· Taste: Berry, Fruity, Sweet
· Feeling: Creative, Relaxed, Uplifting
· Description: Sweet berry fruit flavor that has a sugary exhale with a hint of fresh mint. Rainbow Sherbet's high hits you almost immediately after your first exhale with a mental rush of energy that lifts your spirits.
About this strain
Rainbow Sherbet is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Champagne with Blackberry. Rainbow Sherbet is a notably tasty strain with hints of sugar and fruit. Smoking Rainbow Sherbet will have you feeling chilled out but focused enough to do something creative or inspiring. Smoking Rainbow Sherbet in large amounts will change this effect and turn your experience into a heavy-hitting euphoria. Medical marijuana patients choose Rainbow Sherbet for its pain relieving qualities.
