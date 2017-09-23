STIIIZY
About this product
SKYWALKER OG / INDICA
· Taste: Earthy, Pungent, Pine
· Feeling: Relaxing, Happy, Sleepy
· Description: A cross between Skywalker and OG Kush. Skywalker OG is a super potent strain that makes relaxation a top priority.
Mazar x Blueberry OG effects
Reported by real people like you
1,025 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
