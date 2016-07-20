Stone Age Gardens
Stephen Hawking Kush
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC —CBD —
Stephen Hawking Kush effects
40 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
32% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
