Stone Age Gardens

Stephen Hawking Kush

IndicaTHC CBD

Stephen Hawking Kush effects

Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
32% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
