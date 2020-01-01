Stone Supply
About Stone Supply
Anybody can grow mediocre cannabis, but growing Gem Quality Products is all about doing everything right and not cutting corners from start to finish.Grown by professionals who care for the plants, our rooms have the top of the line technology to monitor every step of the growing process. When the plants are ready, we harvest at the peak of the flowering cycle and prepare to cold cure the buds.