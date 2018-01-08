Strain Apparel
Sour Diesel Black with SkunkPocket - Limited-Edition
Product rating:
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Pre-order today and save $40!
Represent with our signature zip hoodie in a super soft Eco-Fleece black fabric. This hoodie is sure to hug you with couch-lock comfort and superior style. The design is inspired by the strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma, Sour Diesel.
Each hoodie is outfitted with our patent-pending Skunk Pocket™ technology. An on-the-go cannabis lifestyle doesn’t need to attracted unwanted attention. Take your skunk anywhere without the glorious odors. Our odor absorbing SkunkPockets are built with a washable odor-filtration material that is thin, soft and durable.
If you love Sour Diesel, this is the hoodie for you!
Choose either zippered or pull-over styles
Soft Eco-Fleece™ for lightweight warmth
50% Polyester, 46% Cotton, 4% Rayon
Odor-absorbing interior Skunk Pocket
Ribbed Hemband and Sleeve Cuffs
Set In Sleeves
Hoodie w/ Drawchords
Contains Organic & Recycled Materials
Sour Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
5,481 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!