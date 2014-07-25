Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Strainly

Strainly

ACE Seeds - Kali China seeds

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 8%CBD

About this product

ACE Seeds - Kali China seeds
Sealed packs on www.strainly.io
ACE's entire collection + many other gems

Kali China effects

Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
Creative
83% of people report feeling creative
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!