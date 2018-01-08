About this product

Charismatic, artistic and cool, this pure indica is all about body and soul. Its dreamy buzz is a companion to good music and lazy Sundays. Effects: Pain relief, euphoria, relaxation, sleep. Sublime Gold cartridges are the optimal vaping experience. Smooth and sweet, Sublime's carts contain cannabinoids and proprietary terpene blends for "dab-like" pulls. Glass tips make for refined vaping. Each cart is compatible with most standard vape batteries.