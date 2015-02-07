About this product

Robots, bullet trains and fire-breathing dragons, the “Land of the Rising Sun” is all bright lights and no limits. This brilliant sativa brings the heat for a stimulating experience. Effects: Focused, playful, alert, adventurous. Sublime Gold cartridges are the optimal vaping experience. Smooth and sweet, Sublime's carts contain cannabinoids and proprietary terpene blends for "dab-like" pulls. Glass tips make for refined vaping. Each cart is compatible with most standard vape batteries.