About this product
Total Canna: 37% THC: 36.6% CBD: 0.4%
About this strain
White 99 is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cinderella 99 with The White. This strain is known to provide uplifting and happy effects. White 99 tastes fresh and bright, like tart oranges mixed with lemons and kush. Medical marijuana patients choose White 99 to help manage chronic depression and anxiety.
White 99 effects
Reported by real people like you
148 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
64% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
