Sunderstorm

Parent company to Kanha, Wind, Nano5, and Solara.

Kanha Gummies - Taste the Bliss
Wind - Vape Cartridges
Nano 5 - Nanomolecular Oral Spray
Solara - Premium California Flower
About Sunderstorm

Sunderstorm offers unique, pure and certified THC & CBD products. Focused on the finest ingredients we take the consumer on a Joyful Journey through a Pure Experience. Our company embodies the quintessential California lifestyle through yoga, friendships, fun and living consciously. Our vibrant products are designed to elevate, amplify and create more harmony and vitality in your day to day life. Let fun & play reign your day -- experience Sunderstorm!