About this product
0.5g 2-pack
THCA 31.51%
Total Terpenes 2.15%
About this strain
Named after the rap artist and cannabis enthusiast, Snoop Dogg OG is a 70% indica-dominant hybrid strain that is said to contain genetics from Lemon OG and Sour Diesel. The diesel aroma of Snoop Dogg OG dominates the less prominent lemon notes, making this strain remarkably similar to OG Kush in both aroma and bud structure. Snoop Dogg OG begins with a wave of racing creativity that later ebbs into balanced focus and appetite stimulation.
Snoop Dogg OG effects
Reported by real people like you
92 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
36% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
SunMed Growers
Setting the Standard for Clean, Natural & Sustainable Medical Cannabis Cultivation.
Marrying science, passion and hard work to grow medicine from the sun, the company stands alone in Maryland’s cannabis industry as the only grower to utilize state-of-the-art “Dutch” style greenhouse practices. The resulting cultivation produces high-quality medical cannabis for a lower cost, with a reduced carbon footprint.
