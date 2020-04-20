About this product
0.5g - Distillate Cartridge
Total Cannabinoids 85.2%
Total Terpenes 8.3%
“SunMed Labs is committed to providing the highest quality concentrates. We combine sun-grown flower with our cutting edge extraction technology to retain the natural profiles of each cultivar. Our mission is to leverage state of the art greenhouse cultivation with years of practiced cannabis lab experience to deliver the best possible medicine for Maryland patients. We take pride in our products, and we hope that you enjoy our work!”
About this strain
Pink Runtz is a hybrid marijuana strain and a phenotype of the original Runtz, which crosses Zkittlez with Gelato. The hype around this strain has been firmly established - and for good reason. Pink Runtz features an aroma that is sweet and fruity like candy. This strain produces uplifting effects that are known to be long-lasting. Growers say Pink Runtz is distinguished by an extremely dense bud structure with dark green-to-purple hues.
Pink Runtz effects
Reported by real people like you
103 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
1% of people report feeling headache
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
