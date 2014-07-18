Sweet As! Cannabis Co.
Critical Jack
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Critical Jack, a hybrid cross between Critical Plus and Jack Herer, delivers functional cerebral effects with a flavorful blend of lemon, pine, and floral aromas. Its effects are light on the body and stimulating to the mind, allowing one to fixate their attention strongly on whatever task is at hand. Uplifting qualities make Critical Jack a popular daytime remedy for depression, appetite loss, and headaches.
Critical Jack effects
Reported by real people like you
117 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
17% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!