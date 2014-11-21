Sweet As! Cannabis Co.
Starfighter is an indica-dominant hybrid whose combined obscurity and quality have garnered this strain quite the reputation among growers and connoisseurs alike. Bred by Alien Genetics, Starfighter mixes genetics from Alien Tahoe OG and Lemon Alien Dawg to create a sweetly aromatic, uplifting hybrid that boasts its potency with a sparkling coat of star-like trichomes.
Starfighter effects
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
31% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
