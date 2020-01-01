Sysco Pancho

The love for quality cannabis brought our team together in late 2013. Our farm was granted permission to grow in June 2014. We are a Tier 3 producer/processor located in sunny Peshastin Washington. Our main goal is to provide top notch cannabis with the best interest of the consumer in mind. Our production department focuses on strains that help make people feel great. More than anything, we want our product to help improve your quality of life. So take us on a hike and share the good times.