About this product

Also known as Kosher Tangie, 24k Gold is a 60% indica-dominant hybrid that combines Kosher Kush with sativa Tangie to create something quite unique. Most phenotypes will exhibit a sweet orange aroma from the Tangie along with the dark coloration of the Kosher Kush, and will offer a strong citrus flavor when smoked or vaped.

THC: 28.4%

CBD: 0.1%

40% Indica / 60% Sativa

Genetics: Kosher Kush x Tangie

Terpenes: (Decending)(>0.5mg/g): 2.29 R(+)-Limonene, 1.5 ϐ-Caryophyllene, 1.4 ϐ-Myrcene, 1.2 Linalool, 0.5 α-Humulene, and 0.5 α-Bisabolol