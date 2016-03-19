Taste Budz
24K Gold (Kosher Tangie)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —

Also known as Kosher Tangie, 24k Gold is a 60% indica-dominant hybrid that combines Kosher Kush with sativa Tangie to create something quite unique. Most phenotypes will exhibit a sweet orange aroma from the Tangie along with the dark coloration of the Kosher Kush, and will offer a strong citrus flavor when smoked or vaped.
THC: 28.4%
CBD: 0.1%
40% Indica / 60% Sativa
Genetics: Kosher Kush x Tangie
Terpenes: (Decending)(>0.5mg/g): 2.29 R(+)-Limonene, 1.5 ϐ-Caryophyllene, 1.4 ϐ-Myrcene, 1.2 Linalool, 0.5 α-Humulene, and 0.5 α-Bisabolol
24k Gold effects
232 people told us about effects:
Feelings
Negatives
Helps with
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
43% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
