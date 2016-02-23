Taste Budz
Critical Kush
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
A mostly indica strain that blends together two famed cannabis staples (Critical Mass and OG Kush). Aromatic notes of spice usher in a sedative sensation that relaxes the mind and body. Critical Kush pairs a high THC content with a moderate dose of CBD, making this strain a perfect nighttime medication for pain, stress, insomnia, and muscle spasms. .
THC: 19%
40% Indica / 60% Sativa
Genetics: Critical Mass x OG Kush
Critical Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
473 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
27% of people say it helps with insomnia
