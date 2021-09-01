About this product

Specially blended with ratios tweaked specifically to mimic the flavor profile of Cheese normally found in nature, this blend contains the following terpenes:



alpha-Pinene

Myrcene

alpha-Phellandrene

3-Carene

alpha-Terpinene

D-Limonene

Terpinolene

Linalool

Terpineol

Geraniol

alpha-Humulene

beta-Caryophyllene

alpha-Bisabolol

Camphene

beta-Pinene

Ocimene

Nerolidol



Our Terpene formulae are 100% terpenes - you won't find any additives such as PG or VG. Please be aware that this is a highly concentrated product and must be diluted properly to be used.



Available in 3.5ml, 30ml, and larger quantities at bulk rates upon request.