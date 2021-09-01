Mohawk Hemp
Cheese Terpene Blend
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Specially blended with ratios tweaked specifically to mimic the flavor profile of Cheese normally found in nature, this blend contains the following terpenes:
alpha-Pinene
Myrcene
alpha-Phellandrene
3-Carene
alpha-Terpinene
D-Limonene
Terpinolene
Linalool
Terpineol
Geraniol
alpha-Humulene
beta-Caryophyllene
alpha-Bisabolol
Camphene
beta-Pinene
Ocimene
Nerolidol
Our Terpene formulae are 100% terpenes - you won't find any additives such as PG or VG. Please be aware that this is a highly concentrated product and must be diluted properly to be used.
Available in 3.5ml, 30ml, and larger quantities at bulk rates upon request.
Cheese effects
Reported by real people like you
1,092 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
32% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
38% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
24% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
