About TGunther Group
Medical Marijuana has officially been signed into Law by Governor Rick Scott on June 23, 2017, with the passage of SB 8-A Medical Use of Marijuana. The citizens of Florida had passed the ballot initiative in November 2016 with 71% approval. If you have never really understood the value of Medical Marijuana I would challenge yourself to get educated. One of the best resources to connect with is Dr. Dustin Sulak who owns Integr8 and their mission is “Integr8 Health provides high-quality integrative healthcare, pioneers emerging and equitable health solutions to current challenges, stewards the medical cannabis movement, and provides education to empower self-healing and healthy living.”. You can also go to his site, Healer.com to get educated, which is the key to understanding.