  The Bank Cannabis Genetics

The Bank Cannabis Genetics

About The Bank Cannabis Genetics

Producing the finest marijuana seeds from award winning strains such as Grape God Bud, in Denver, CO. Follow and like The Bank on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all of the latest news and happenings. Our grow staff has years of experience and has won many awards including High Times Cannabis Cup and THC Championship awards. We’d love to help you along the way so take a look at some grow tips and feel free to send us any questions you may have about our genetics.