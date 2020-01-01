The California Cannabis Company is a family owned and operated Design & Consulting firm, focused on the Cannabis Industry. Located in Humboldt County, CA. As consultants; We specialize in utilizing an empty building or undeveloped land, and developing it into a legal and permitted cannabis facility. With expert consulting to continue your success, long after the build-out! The CCC is a company full of Cannabis Consultants, Sustainability Consultants, Autodesk software Consultants, Virtual Design Consultants, Engineers, Surveyors, Land planners, Designers, IT professionals and Cultivators. We offer a full range of cannabis related designs and engineering, with a focus on sustainability in the cultivation process. We make the cultivation process more sustainable, while reducing your cost of production. We are planning for large scale indoor and greenhouse, automated cultivation facilities. Our own distribution network, with branded medications and adult-use cannabis products. As law allows.