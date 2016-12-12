The CO2 Company
.5g THC Full Spectrum Oil - Elvis
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
Full Spectrum CO2 extraction offers a broad range of cannabiniods and cannabis terpenes
Strain-specific avaiable in Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid
Mulitple flavors available
High quality material for extraction
Case studies extracting tumeric show supercritical CO2 to be most holistic extract method
New hardware using Jupiter C-Cell cartridges
Triple tested
*not distilate but full spectrum oil*
Elvis effects
Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!