Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand The CO2 Company

The CO2 Company

.5g THC Full Spectrum Oil - Elvis

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD

About this product

Full Spectrum CO2 extraction offers a broad range of cannabiniods and cannabis terpenes

Strain-specific avaiable in Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid

Mulitple flavors available

High quality material for extraction

Case studies extracting tumeric show supercritical CO2 to be most holistic extract method

New hardware using Jupiter C-Cell cartridges

Triple tested

*not distilate but full spectrum oil*

Elvis effects

Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!