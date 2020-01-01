The Comb Botanicals offers a new generation, closed-loop botanical extractor for creating BHO — no dry ice, no hot water, no stress. The Comb Botanical Extractor is a innovative closed loop system designed to elevate your experience by introducing the power of a commercial grade freezer that delivers -8 degrees below 0. With capacity of 4lbs The Comb Botanical Extractor has an average yield of 120 – 150 grms per run.