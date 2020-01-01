 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. The Comb Botanicals

The Comb Botanicals

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About The Comb Botanicals

The Comb Botanicals offers a new generation, closed-loop botanical extractor for creating BHO — no dry ice, no hot water, no stress. The Comb Botanical Extractor is a innovative closed loop system designed to elevate your experience by introducing the power of a commercial grade freezer that delivers -8 degrees below 0. With capacity of 4lbs The Comb Botanical Extractor has an average yield of 120 – 150 grms per run.