About this product
If you're in search of a vape experience that won't leave you feeling drowsy and allows you to seamlessly carry on with your daily routines, look no further than the Kayo 3G HHC disposable vape. This 800-puff marvel fits snugly in your hand and offers the convenience of a USB-C charging port for on-the-go recharging. Choose from a tantalizing array of three delightful flavors, and appreciate the eye-catching design that sets it apart from the crowd.
Crafted with premium-grade HHC, you can rest assured that the effect will be long-lasting, providing you with the perfect blend of satisfaction and functionality.
Available in 3 strains:
Blueberry Crumble: This Indica-dominant strain boasts a delectable fusion of sweet blueberry flavors with a calming and relaxing high, perfect for unwinding and soothing the mind.
Pineapple Express: A renowned sativa-dominant strain celebrated for its uplifting and creative effects, Pineapple Express combines a tropical, fruity taste with an energizing buzz.
Pink Runtz: A delightful hybrid strain known for its sweet and fruity aroma, Pink Runtz offers a balanced high that's both relaxing and uplifting, making it a versatile choice for various occasions.
Crafted with premium-grade HHC, you can rest assured that the effect will be long-lasting, providing you with the perfect blend of satisfaction and functionality.
Available in 3 strains:
Blueberry Crumble: This Indica-dominant strain boasts a delectable fusion of sweet blueberry flavors with a calming and relaxing high, perfect for unwinding and soothing the mind.
Pineapple Express: A renowned sativa-dominant strain celebrated for its uplifting and creative effects, Pineapple Express combines a tropical, fruity taste with an energizing buzz.
Pink Runtz: A delightful hybrid strain known for its sweet and fruity aroma, Pink Runtz offers a balanced high that's both relaxing and uplifting, making it a versatile choice for various occasions.
Kayo 3g HHC Disposable Vapes
The Hemp DoctorPortable Vaporizers
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
If you're in search of a vape experience that won't leave you feeling drowsy and allows you to seamlessly carry on with your daily routines, look no further than the Kayo 3G HHC disposable vape. This 800-puff marvel fits snugly in your hand and offers the convenience of a USB-C charging port for on-the-go recharging. Choose from a tantalizing array of three delightful flavors, and appreciate the eye-catching design that sets it apart from the crowd.
Crafted with premium-grade HHC, you can rest assured that the effect will be long-lasting, providing you with the perfect blend of satisfaction and functionality.
Available in 3 strains:
Blueberry Crumble: This Indica-dominant strain boasts a delectable fusion of sweet blueberry flavors with a calming and relaxing high, perfect for unwinding and soothing the mind.
Pineapple Express: A renowned sativa-dominant strain celebrated for its uplifting and creative effects, Pineapple Express combines a tropical, fruity taste with an energizing buzz.
Pink Runtz: A delightful hybrid strain known for its sweet and fruity aroma, Pink Runtz offers a balanced high that's both relaxing and uplifting, making it a versatile choice for various occasions.
Crafted with premium-grade HHC, you can rest assured that the effect will be long-lasting, providing you with the perfect blend of satisfaction and functionality.
Available in 3 strains:
Blueberry Crumble: This Indica-dominant strain boasts a delectable fusion of sweet blueberry flavors with a calming and relaxing high, perfect for unwinding and soothing the mind.
Pineapple Express: A renowned sativa-dominant strain celebrated for its uplifting and creative effects, Pineapple Express combines a tropical, fruity taste with an energizing buzz.
Pink Runtz: A delightful hybrid strain known for its sweet and fruity aroma, Pink Runtz offers a balanced high that's both relaxing and uplifting, making it a versatile choice for various occasions.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
Notice a problem?Report this item