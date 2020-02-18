About this product

We are proud to introduce our newest strain of hemp flower: Wedding Cake! This strain of flower is perfect for times when you want to sit back, put your feet up, and relax. So when the day has proven to be a challenge, treat yourself to this delicious and enticing hemp flower. It is said that this strain originated in Southern California and that it is essentially an Indica leaning hybrid cross of the Cherry Pie strain and the Girl Scout Cookies strain. Therefore, this invigorating hybrid delights the senses by retaining the tartness of the Cherry Pie strain while perfectly blending it with the sinful sweetness of the Girl Scout Cookies strain