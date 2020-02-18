The Hemp Doctor
Wedding Cake CBD Hemp Flower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
We are proud to introduce our newest strain of hemp flower: Wedding Cake! This strain of flower is perfect for times when you want to sit back, put your feet up, and relax. So when the day has proven to be a challenge, treat yourself to this delicious and enticing hemp flower. It is said that this strain originated in Southern California and that it is essentially an Indica leaning hybrid cross of the Cherry Pie strain and the Girl Scout Cookies strain. Therefore, this invigorating hybrid delights the senses by retaining the tartness of the Cherry Pie strain while perfectly blending it with the sinful sweetness of the Girl Scout Cookies strain
Wedding Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
1,337 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
