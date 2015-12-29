Loading…
Logo for the brand The Herbsmith

The Herbsmith

Medlano

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD

About this product

Shortbread cookies FIiied with Belgian dark chocolate ganache. Infused with kief from sativa strains such as Sour Diesel or Green Crack, Medlano cookies are known for their exhilarating effect. Each cookie contains 25mg of THC - Medlano are available in single 25mg samples, 50mg Two-Packs, or 175mg tubs (7 pieces each).

Blue Diesel effects

Reported by real people like you
412 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
