The KIND Creative is a design and marketing company serving the cannabis community. KIND draws on experience from its sister company, Skillet Creative, an agency that has supported clients in the food and beverage space for the past eight years with packaging and marketing design. KIND Creative leverages knowledge from designing and marketing consumer packaged goods to create dynamic and functional branding and packaging for cannabis products. The team at KIND Creative also support cannabis brands with marketing materials and custom content such as digital and social media campaigns and video production.