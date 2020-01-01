 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
The KIND Creative

Branding, Design & Content for the Cannabis Industry

Flower jar packaging design for Little River Naturals; entire line includes pre rolls and vapes
Concept for Hemp body care line's essential oil label for Hello Hemp
Accessory line packaging design concept for Tribe, including vape pens, cartridges, and flower cans
Edible line packaging design concepts that include gummies, hard candies, and chocolates for Doubles
Collaboration ad with our client, Little River Naturals that was inserted in MG Magazine
About The KIND Creative

The KIND Creative is a design and marketing company serving the cannabis community. KIND draws on experience from its sister company, Skillet Creative, an agency that has supported clients in the food and beverage space for the past eight years with packaging and marketing design. KIND Creative leverages knowledge from designing and marketing consumer packaged goods to create dynamic and functional branding and packaging for cannabis products. The team at KIND Creative also support cannabis brands with marketing materials and custom content such as digital and social media campaigns and video production.