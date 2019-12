The Oregon Candy Farm

A NEW SPIN ON ONE OF GRANDMA’S FAVORITE RECIPES, OUR OLD FASHIONED GINGER CHEWS ARE PACKED FULL OF REAL GINGER, WHICH IS A POWERFUL ANTIOXIDANT, KNOWN FOR AIDING DIGESTION, SUPPRESSING NAUSEA, AND SOOTHING STOMACH ACHES. THESE MOUTH WATERING MORSELS ARE A PERFECT INFUSION AND OUR FAVORITE WAY TO MEDICATE QUICKLY!OUR CARAMELS WILL MELT IN YOUR MOUTH! BOTH CREAMY AND CHEWY, THESE DELICIOUS CARAMELS MAKE A PERFECTLY SWEET AFTERNOON TREAT .