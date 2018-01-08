The Seed Pharm Marijuana Seeds
TheSeedPharm.com Sour Diesel Marijuana Seeds, sometimes abbreviated as Sour D, is an extremely popular strain, distinguished by the fuel-like chemical smell of its flowers. Sour Diesel Marijuana Seeds has a mostly sativa head high with some subtle physical indica relaxation, making Sour Diesel Marijuana Seeds popular among recreational and medical users alike. Sour Diesel Marijuana Seeds is a potent strain, with a THC content that had been measured at between 20% and 25%.
Sour Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
5,481 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
