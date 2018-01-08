About this product

TheSeedPharm.com Sour Diesel Marijuana Seeds, sometimes abbreviated as Sour D, is an extremely popular strain, distinguished by the fuel-like chemical smell of its flowers. Sour Diesel Marijuana Seeds has a mostly sativa head high with some subtle physical indica relaxation, making Sour Diesel Marijuana Seeds popular among recreational and medical users alike. Sour Diesel Marijuana Seeds is a potent strain, with a THC content that had been measured at between 20% and 25%.