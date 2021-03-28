About this product
This strain comes out of Los Angeles, and it rocketed to the top of the charts at many legal dispensaries across the United States. It was such a hit that it sold out everywhere within months. Since cultivators didn’t anticipate its success, seed banks ran dry, and only a few clones of this incredible strain were preserved. It’s now one of the most sought-after strains by growers in the lower 48, and today it’s incredibly difficult to find original genetics of The MAC cannabis strain.
Genetics: Alien Cookies x Colombia Gold x Starfighter
% Indica / Sativa: 50% / 50%
Type: Hybrid
Smell: Orange creamsicle and musk
Flavors: Gala apples, Biscuits, Gas
Appearance: Heavy white trichomes coating the abundant sharp sugar leaves, radiating structure with purple blush and bright orange hair
Effects: Very even hybrid feeling strain, fun and grounded
About this strain
MAC, also known as "Miracle Alien Cookies" or simply "Miracle Cookies," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Alien Cookies with Starfighter and Columbian. MAC produces creative effects that are happy and uplifting. This strain features a smooth orange flavor that is balanced out by floral accents on a sweet, earthy finish. Growers say MAC nugs are gorgeous and covered in resin. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress and depression.
MAC effects
Reported by real people like you
345 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Tierra Grow
It is Tierra's mission to meet the capacity of the growing market for medical grade marijuana. Using innovative techniques ensures the quality of our product that is far superior to any competitive Medical Marijuana facility in Arizona.
How it began: Tierra Grow's majority owner was working on his own electrical business when his sister was diagnosed with terminal cancer. The medication she needed to control her pain was opiate-based and making her just as sick as the cancer itself. He knew several people who used Cannabis as a form of medicine to help with pain, nausea, and sleep. Although, he did not have considerable knowledge about how Cannabis was grown, he knew it may be what his sister needed.
In 2014 he started reaching out to several professionals and home growers; what he discovered was astonishing. As it turned out, many growers used non-organic, harmful pesticides on their crops. So, he took it upon himself to learn how to cultivate clean Cannabis.
Going through this experience and seeing the affects of opiate-based pain medication versus Cannabis was a turning point. He knew that if it helped his ailing sister, it could help others and he wanted to be a part of that.
By 2015 his vision came to fruition; to grow the best possible Cannabis on a large-scale to meet the needs of as many patients as possible.
*Tierra Grow is an indoor 40,000sqft Facility. It is the supplier of top-quality cannabis to our sister companies Core Concentrates and Mockingbird Botanicals. Providing us the ability to control the quality of medicine throughout all three companies.
