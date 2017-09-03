Imagine having the perfect co-pilot for your next journey through time—Wedding Cake is that trusty strain. A cross between Triangle Kush and Animal Mints, this hybrid is like a sweet, creamy treat from the future, with dense, frosty buds that look like they’ve been plucked from a prehistoric jungle. Wedding Cake starts with an uplifting buzz, perfect for kicking off your adventure, before easing you into a relaxing body high that can take you anywhere you want to go. So, where would you like to travel to—ancient civilizations, the dawn of rock 'n' roll, or perhaps a distant future? Wherever it is, Wedding Cake is the strain to get you there, smooth and reliable, every time.



Step into the Time Machine with our hydroponic greenhouse-grown cannabis! Cultivated in state-of-the-art greenhouses, our flower blends retro vibes with futuristic innovation. Using a sustainable closed-loop system that recycles water like it's 2099, we've created an eco-friendly way to deliver a timeless experience. Whether you're sparking nostalgia or making new memories, Time Machine flower is your ticket to cannabis reimagined.

