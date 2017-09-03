Time Machine Flower 1g Indica Wedding Cake

by Time Machine
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this product

Imagine having the perfect co-pilot for your next journey through time—Wedding Cake is that trusty strain. A cross between Triangle Kush and Animal Mints, this hybrid is like a sweet, creamy treat from the future, with dense, frosty buds that look like they’ve been plucked from a prehistoric jungle. Wedding Cake starts with an uplifting buzz, perfect for kicking off your adventure, before easing you into a relaxing body high that can take you anywhere you want to go. So, where would you like to travel to—ancient civilizations, the dawn of rock 'n' roll, or perhaps a distant future? Wherever it is, Wedding Cake is the strain to get you there, smooth and reliable, every time.

Step into the Time Machine with our hydroponic greenhouse-grown cannabis! Cultivated in state-of-the-art greenhouses, our flower blends retro vibes with futuristic innovation. Using a sustainable closed-loop system that recycles water like it's 2099, we've created an eco-friendly way to deliver a timeless experience. Whether you're sparking nostalgia or making new memories, Time Machine flower is your ticket to cannabis reimagined.

About this strain

Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent type of indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies. The Wedding Cake strain provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain yields a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019.


Every cannabis experience offers some form of time travel. The Time Machine story follows two brothers who, after receiving a cryptic message from the future, embark on a journey to save mankind with cannabis, traveling across all corners of the globe and through history exploring cannabis, its impact, and ultimately saving the future.

Time Machine Flower is…
Hydroponic chronic from the future!

