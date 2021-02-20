Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Timeless Vapes

Timeless Vapes

Ice Cream Cookies 0.5g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 21%CBD

About this product

This strain brings sweet vanilla, lavender, and citrus flavors together to create a rich, creamy smoke. Beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool are essential in creating an entourage effect that is both energizing and uplifting, yet restrained enough to drive creativity and boost focus levels.

Terpene Profile: Beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!