Timeless Vapes
Ice Cream Cookies 0.5g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
This strain brings sweet vanilla, lavender, and citrus flavors together to create a rich, creamy smoke. Beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool are essential in creating an entourage effect that is both energizing and uplifting, yet restrained enough to drive creativity and boost focus levels.
Terpene Profile: Beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool
