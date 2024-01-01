Laughy Taffy 22.8% | Sativa

by TKO Reserve
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this product

Get ready to grin from ear to ear with Laughy Taffy, a vibrant sativa strain known for its uplifting effects and mouthwatering flavor profile. This energetic strain is perfect for sparking creativity, enhancing focus, or simply enjoying a mood-boosting experience.

Flavor Profile: Laughy Taffy is a candy-inspired delight, offering a sweet, fruity taste with subtle hints of tropical citrus and a creamy finish. The aroma mirrors its flavor, filling the air with a sugary, fruit-forward scent that’s hard to resist.

Effects: Known for its invigorating effects, Laughy Taffy delivers a cerebral buzz that inspires laughter, sociability, and motivation. It’s an excellent daytime strain for staying productive or adding a fun twist to social gatherings.

Terpene Highlights: Expect a terpene profile dominated by limonene and pinene, contributing to its zesty, uplifting aroma and mental clarity.

Whether you’re tackling a to-do list or chasing creative inspiration, Laughy Taffy brings the fun while keeping you energized and focused. Savor the sweetness and embrace the good vibes!

About this strain

Laffy Taffy is a slightly sativa dominant hybrid strain (60% sativa/40% indica) created through an unknown combination of hybrid strains. Some sources suggest that it is a cross between Banana OG and Pestilence, but this is not confirmed. Laffy Taffy is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Laffy Taffy effects include happiness, euphoria, and relaxation. Medical marijuana patients often choose Laffy Taffy when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Bred by Illuminati Seeds, Laffy Taffy features flavors like banana, pear, and herbal. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Laffy Taffy typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Laffy Taffy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

TKO Reserve
TKO Reserve is a family-run farm passionate about "beyond organic" and sustainable cannabis cultivation. Specializing in connoisseur, exotic strains, TKO breeds many of our exclusive strains. We are state-licensed in Oregon, providing Dragonfly Earth Medicine PURE Certified cannabis to the adult-use markets.

* OLCC Licensed, 2016
* Dragonfly Earth Medicine Certified, 2016

License(s)

  • OR, US: 060-1002881865A
