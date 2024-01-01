About this product
Laughy Taffy 22.8% | Sativa
About this product
About this strain
Laffy Taffy is a slightly sativa dominant hybrid strain (60% sativa/40% indica) created through an unknown combination of hybrid strains. Some sources suggest that it is a cross between Banana OG and Pestilence, but this is not confirmed. Laffy Taffy is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Laffy Taffy effects include happiness, euphoria, and relaxation. Medical marijuana patients often choose Laffy Taffy when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Bred by Illuminati Seeds, Laffy Taffy features flavors like banana, pear, and herbal. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Laffy Taffy typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Laffy Taffy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.