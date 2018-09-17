About this product
Kingpin DoublePacks are TKO Reserve's premier connoisseur joint...split in half!
DoublePacks are 2 .75 Gram Joints (for a total of 1.5 Grams of connoisseur-quality flower) and are available in all your favorite, exclusive TKO strains.
Since 2014, TKO has been crafting Kingpins for Washington and Oregon state with the mission of redefining the pre-roll. We set out to create a joint that we would actually roll ourselves - no shake, no trim, JUST BUDS. Pure, organic buds.
About this strain
Mochi
Mochi, also known as "Gelato 47" and "Mochi Gelato," a hybrid marijuana strain that promotes creativity and pain relief. Mochi is made by crossing Sunset Sherbet with Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. Mochi is known for having beautiful, dense buds with a frosty mixture of colors including purple, jade and bright red.
Mochi effects
Reported by real people like you
63 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
90% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
9% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
TKO Reserve
TKO Reserve is a family-run farm passionate about "beyond organic" and sustainable cannabis cultivation. Specializing in connoisseur, exotic strains, TKO breeds many of our exclusive strains. We are state-licensed in Oregon and Washington, providing Dragonfly Earth Medicine PURE Certified cannabis to the adult-use markets.
* WSLCB Licensed, 2015
* OLCC Licensed, 2016
* Dragonfly Earth Medicine Certified, 2016
