About this product
A 3-Gram Cannabis Cigar brought to you by TKO Reserve and Dream Lab Cannabis.
Wrapped in Empire Paper's $100 Bill Bennies, these cigars have an estimated 30 minute burn time.
Perfect for the connoisseur with money to burn!
*Non-GMO, Vegan Papers printed using Vegetable Dyes
About this strain
Mochi
Mochi, also known as "Gelato 47" and "Mochi Gelato," a hybrid marijuana strain that promotes creativity and pain relief. Mochi is made by crossing Sunset Sherbet with Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. Mochi is known for having beautiful, dense buds with a frosty mixture of colors including purple, jade and bright red.
Mochi effects
Reported by real people like you
63 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
90% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
9% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
About this brand
TKO Reserve
TKO Reserve is a family-run farm passionate about "beyond organic" and sustainable cannabis cultivation. Specializing in connoisseur, exotic strains, TKO breeds many of our exclusive strains. We are state-licensed in Oregon and Washington, providing Dragonfly Earth Medicine PURE Certified cannabis to the adult-use markets.
* WSLCB Licensed, 2015
* OLCC Licensed, 2016
* Dragonfly Earth Medicine Certified, 2016
