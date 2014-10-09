Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand TKO Reserve

TKO Reserve

Super Silver Haze 7-Pack Pre-rolls

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD

About this product

Premium Pre-Roll Pack of Seven 0.75g Joints for a total of 5.25g per pack

Expertly rolled with only premium buds, no trim or shake ever

We have a wide variety of exclusive strains, majority of which are in-house creations or collaborations with the world's top breeders : exotic and exclusive genetics that you can only smoke through TKO.

We're constantly releasing new strains and most of them are limited release batches so if you see something new - grab it before it's gone!

TKO is passionate about growing the most unique, terpene-rich flower with sustainable practices which allows us to able to offer premium products at an affordable price.

Follow us on instagram for a look into our daily #farmlife
@TKO.Oregon
@TKO.Reserve

www.TKOreserve.com

Super Silver Haze effects

Reported by real people like you
1,594 people told us about effects:
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
47% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!