About this product
Available in 2-packs or 4-packs.
This product, like all those made by Trail Blazin', is guaranteed pesticide and heavy metal free! Check out test results on www.trailblazin.net.
This product, like all those made by Trail Blazin', is guaranteed pesticide and heavy metal free! Check out test results on www.trailblazin.net.
About this strain
Harlequin is a sativa marijuana strain renowned for its reliable expression of CBD. This strain provides clear-headed effects and the ability to relax without sedation or intoxication. Harlequin is a descendant of Colombian Gold, a Nepali indica, and Thai and Swiss landrace strains. Harlequin's high levels of CBD make this strain one of the most effective strains for the treating pain and anxiety, as CBD can counteract THC’s paranoia while amplifying its painkilling properties. This strain features flavors that range from earthy musk to sweet mango.
Harlequin effects
Reported by real people like you
1,053 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Focused
43% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
48% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
5% | medium-low
CBD Strength
9% | medium-low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Trail Blazin'
Trail Blazin’ is a 100% pesticide free, 100% LED, sustainably grown Tier 2 Producer/Processor located in beautiful Bellingham, WA!
We never use pesticides - we simply believe they are not safe, and we go the extra mile to have our products tested for over 50 pesticides and heavy metals. We publish all test results publicly, on our website, because we believe consistency and transparency are key. Our product is guaranteed clean and safe - real "medical marijuana."
We keep a consistent lineup of terpene-rich strains with classic genetics, like 9# Hammer, Northern Lights, Strawberry Cough, and Grapefruit. Our focus on terpenes results in flower that delivers a more robust, longer-lasting high than other brands. And our process of curing our product in airtight containers and climate-controlled rooms keeps it in a pristine state until it is ordered and packaged for delivery.
We never use pesticides - we simply believe they are not safe, and we go the extra mile to have our products tested for over 50 pesticides and heavy metals. We publish all test results publicly, on our website, because we believe consistency and transparency are key. Our product is guaranteed clean and safe - real "medical marijuana."
We keep a consistent lineup of terpene-rich strains with classic genetics, like 9# Hammer, Northern Lights, Strawberry Cough, and Grapefruit. Our focus on terpenes results in flower that delivers a more robust, longer-lasting high than other brands. And our process of curing our product in airtight containers and climate-controlled rooms keeps it in a pristine state until it is ordered and packaged for delivery.