Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent type of indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies. The Wedding Cake strain provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain yields a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019.
Wedding Cake is a popular strain choice for both intermediate and advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors and outdoors. You can expect a flowering time of 7-9 weeks. When grown outside, Wedding Cake will finish between September through October. This strain offers an average yield.
Embedded in our core values are being a socially responsible business to give back to the community that supports us. Our team is constantly discovering ways to minimize our footprint in an industry that has major environmental impacts. We are fully committed to this difficult task while still delivering high quality products to our consumer.
Treedom is a pesticide free company. We take time with the little things like hand trimming, manual watering and small batch harvests to ensure every bud is given its deserved attention.
We believe that a truly great product comes from the ground up…literally. Joe and Chad made the transition to i502 with no outside investors and epitomize the American Dream while maintaining the ma and pa business model. Our amazing staff, friends, and family are what help us be the successful company and at the same time creating community enrichment.
Another core belief is a clean and healthy lifestyle. Whether it be the food and cannabis we put in our bodies or the activities we experience. Because of this we have implemented an advanced integrated pest management system to eliminate any harsh pesticides or heavy metals on our products. Our grow techniques include all natural nutrients in an organic coco substrate medium. We also only use organic neem oil during the initial vegetative cycle. This allows us to create a clean pesticide free product for the aware consumer of today’s beautiful world.