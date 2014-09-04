Loading…
Super Sour Diesel

by Trees by Game California
SativaTHC 22%CBD
About this strain

Super Sour Diesel

Super Sour Diesel, also known as "Super Sour" and "Super Diesel" is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Super Silver Haze with Sour Diesel. This strain provides effects that knock out stress and pain while fostering creativity and euphoria. Super Sour Diesel is energizing, which makes it great for daytime use or socializing. This strain is very potent, which means it should be reserved for those with a high THC tolerance, as Super Sour Diesel is known to produce strong cerebral effects that may overpower a novice smoker. Super Sour Diesel is pungent and tastes like fuel when smoked. 

Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
53% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Trees by Game California
Introducing TREES BY GAME.

Trees By Game is the cannabis venture of rap icon and actor, The Game.

The Game is a driving force behind bringing the West Coast hip hop scene back into the mainstream. Trees by Game product offerings includes CA Premium Indoor Grown Flower Jars, in which The Game hand selects, High Quality Pre-rolls, & Blunt Weed Mylar Bags.

The Mission of the TREES BY GAME brand is to deliver CA’s highest quality flower to “the real smokers,” in which The Game describes himself. #borntowrap #changeyourgame.

LA-certified and Game-certified using the finest strains available, TREES BY GAME has curated an exceptional offering fitting any cannasseur. With epic potency and rich flavor, these hand selected flowers insure the upmost quality. Whether you are unwinding or celebrating, you can always expect TREES BY GAME to deliver a consistent experience every time!