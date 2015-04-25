CBD Vape Cartridges | Full Spectrum with Boosted CBG | Full Gram - Birthday Cake (Hybrid)
by TribeTokes
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
TribeTokes pure and potent vape oil hits smooth and will leave you feeling clear-headed and relaxed. Each full spectrum vape cartridge contains only 2 ingredients: full spectrum CBD distillate, plus plant-derived terpenes for additional therapeutic benefit.
Our customers are loyal to our vape carts for a good reason! No fillers, no heavy metals – just potent vapes that taste and feel great. Don’t settle for subpar products – your wellness is our top priority.
Birthday Cake is an indica-dominant hybrid that was originally created by crossing Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie parent strains, resulting in a sweet cake-like flavor. Like any dessert, Birthday Cake is the perfect way to end your day in a deeply soothing way – and also makes an amazing birthday gift for your canna-loving friends!
About this strain
Birthday Cake, also known "Birthday Cake Kush," is an indica-dominant hybrid with strong body effects and sweet cake-like flavor. As decadent as its Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie parent strains, Birthday Cake buds bloom with a crystalline icing of THC-rich resin. Like any dessert, Birthday Cake is the perfect way to end your day, with deeply relaxing effects that soothe the body without sedating the mind. This strain is preferred by patients treating pain, anxiety, appetite loss, inflammation, and headaches.
Birthday Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
352 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
TribeTokes
TribeTokes creates premium, craft cannabis vapes, wellness and beauty products for the next generation cannabis consumer - who respects plant science, consumes mindfully and expects top quality products from trusted brands. We are dedicated to elevating the acceptance & aesthetics of the industry and celebrating its thriving community.