This disposable delta 8 THC pen is easy to use, hits smooth and is filled with the highest quality, full spectrum Delta 8 vape oil. Full spectrum means that, in addition to D8, our oil contains CBD as well as rare minor cannabinoids from the plant (CBG, CBN, CBG) and flavorful terpenes for “the entourage effect” and maximum therapeutic benefit. Our pure and potent extract hits smooth and will leave you feeling euphoric and relaxed.



Our customers are loyal to our vapes for a good reason! No fillers, no heavy metals – just potent vapes that taste and feel great. Don’t settle for subpar product – your wellness is our top priority.



Mango Haze is a sativa that combines tropical flavors with the added benefits of all natural cannabis terpenes for the “entourage effect.” The uplifting sativa-dominant effects draw many medical cannabis consumers to Mango Haze.

