Trokie
Medicate with Confidence
1
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
Topicals
THC lotions, creams, & patches
8 products
Sprays
CBD Spray: First Aid Wound Care 300mg
by Trokie
CBD 300%
Transdermal Patches
CBD Pain Patch 50mg 2-Pack
by Trokie
Sprays
CBD Spray: Cooling Action 300mg
by Trokie
CBD 300%
Balms
CBD Cooling Action Salve 150mg
by Trokie
CBD 150%
Balms
CBD Salve Tea Tree and Aloe Vera 150mg
by Trokie
Sprays
CBD Spray: Tattoo Care 300mg
by Trokie
CBD 300%
Lotions
CBD Cream: Original Pain Relief 150mg
by Trokie
CBD 150%
Lotions
CBD Cream: Deep Heat & Cooling Action 150mg
by Trokie
