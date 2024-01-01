Logo for the brand Trokie

Product image for 9:1 Trokie Lozenge 100mg
Capsules
9:1 Trokie Lozenge 100mg
by Trokie
Product image for 1:1 Refreshing Citrus Lozenge 40mg
Candy
1:1 Refreshing Citrus Lozenge 40mg
by Trokie
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for CBD Spray: Tattoo Care 300mg
Sprays
CBD Spray: Tattoo Care 300mg
by Trokie
CBD 300%
Product image for CBD Nanocapsules 750mg
Capsules
CBD Nanocapsules 750mg
by Trokie
Product image for Indica Microdose THC Capsules 100mg
Capsules
Indica Microdose THC Capsules 100mg
by Trokie
Product image for CBD Cream: Deep Heat & Cooling Action 150mg
Lotions
CBD Cream: Deep Heat & Cooling Action 150mg
by Trokie
Product image for CBD Cream: Original Pain Relief 150mg
Lotions
CBD Cream: Original Pain Relief 150mg
by Trokie
CBD 150%
Product image for Sativa Microdose Capsules 100mg
Capsules
Sativa Microdose Capsules 100mg
by Trokie
THC 100%
Product image for Indica Lemon Lime Lozenge 100mg
Capsules
Indica Lemon Lime Lozenge 100mg
by Trokie
THC 100%
Product image for 1:1 (Lemon Lime) Lozenge 100mg
Capsules
1:1 (Lemon Lime) Lozenge 100mg
by Trokie
THC 50%
CBD 50%
Product image for CBD Lozenge 100mg
Capsules
CBD Lozenge 100mg
by Trokie
Product image for 1:1:1 Microdose Capsules 150mg
Capsules
1:1:1 Microdose Capsules 150mg
by Trokie
Product image for Sativa Mint Lozenge (20mg
Candy
Sativa Mint Lozenge (20mg
by Trokie
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Product image for 1:1 Citrus Lozenge 40mg
Capsules
1:1 Citrus Lozenge 40mg
by Trokie
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for CBD Pain Patch 50mg 2-Pack
Transdermal Patches
CBD Pain Patch 50mg 2-Pack
by Trokie
Product image for Hybrid Citrus Lozenge 60mg
Candy
Hybrid Citrus Lozenge 60mg
by Trokie
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Indica Tabs 100mg
Capsules
Indica Tabs 100mg
by Trokie
THC 100.68%
CBD 0%
Product image for Refreshing Citrus Lozenge 50mg
Candy
Refreshing Citrus Lozenge 50mg
by Trokie
THC 0%
CBD 50%
Product image for CBD Spray: Cooling Action 300mg
Sprays
CBD Spray: Cooling Action 300mg
by Trokie
CBD 300%
Product image for CBD Cooling Action Salve 150mg
Balms
CBD Cooling Action Salve 150mg
by Trokie
CBD 150%
Product image for Sativa Trokies 120mg 4-pack
Candy
Sativa Trokies 120mg 4-pack
by Trokie
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Product image for 9:1 Microdose Capsules
Capsules
9:1 Microdose Capsules
by Trokie
Product image for Indica Citrus Lozenge 120mg
Candy
Indica Citrus Lozenge 120mg
by Trokie
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Product image for 1:1 Citrus + Melatonin 40mg
Capsules
1:1 Citrus + Melatonin 40mg
by Trokie
THC 20%
CBD 20%