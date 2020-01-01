 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. True North Laboratory

True North Laboratory

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About True North Laboratory

TNL believes sold Cannabis should be tested for contaminants by people with formal scientific training in biology and/or chemistry, even in the absence of regulation. TNL provides potency and safety testing services using the most advanced methods and procedures to ensure that the needs of our clients are met. TNL uses inspection microscopy, spectroscopy, selective plating, chromatography, PCR, and immunoassays to rapidly help clients to know whether their products are effective and within acceptable levels of contaminants, microbes, and pesticides. TNL uses methods based on published scientific literature from research laboratories, the EPA, and USDA Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS). Our analytical chemistry, molecular biology, and microbiology testing results are communicated to our clients in a clear, easy to understand online report.