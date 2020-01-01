True North Laboratory

TNL believes sold Cannabis should be tested for contaminants by people with formal scientific training in biology and/or chemistry, even in the absence of regulation. TNL provides potency and safety testing services using the most advanced methods and procedures to ensure that the needs of our clients are met. TNL uses inspection microscopy, spectroscopy, selective plating, chromatography, PCR, and immunoassays to rapidly help clients to know whether their products are effective and within acceptable levels of contaminants, microbes, and pesticides. TNL uses methods based on published scientific literature from research laboratories, the EPA, and USDA Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS). Our analytical chemistry, molecular biology, and microbiology testing results are communicated to our clients in a clear, easy to understand online report.