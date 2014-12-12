About this strain
Night Terror effects
Reported by real people like you
113 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
90% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
57% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
39% of people say it helps with insomnia
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!