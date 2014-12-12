Loading…
Logo for the brand Tryke Companies

Tryke Companies

Night Terror OG

IndicaTHC 17%CBD

Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
48% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
37% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
