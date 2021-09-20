About this product
200mg PER 1ml of CBD E-Liquid
3000mg of CBD per bottle
MCT OIL
Botanical Terpene Flavor
Tested by Independent Labs
Non-THC, Non-Nicotine
The main ingredient of the 3000 mg Grand Daddy CBD Vape Oil is the Grand Daddy Strain of CBD.
Above all, Grand Daddy strain is known for being supremely relaxing.
Scent: grape, berry, sweet, fruity
Effect: Relaxed, tired, hungry, a fusion of euphoria and physical relaxation
Common uses: People turn to Grand Daddy (GDP) for a whole host of ailments and issues. From pain to insomnia to muscle spasms, stress, and more, Grand Daddy CBD Vape Oil is there to be of service. Some even claim that GDP CBD Vape Oil can help with appetite loss.
About this strain
Granddaddy Purple is an indica marijuana strain that goes by many different names, including "Grand Daddy Purp," "Granddaddy Purps," "GDP," and "Grandaddy Purple Kush." Popularized in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Mendo Purps, Skunk, and Afghanistan. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Mendo Purps and Afghanistan parent, while Skunk passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin. Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.
Granddaddy Purple effects
About this brand
