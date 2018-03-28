Loading…
Logo for the brand Twax

Twax

Donkey Butter Infused Pre-Roll 0.5g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 21%CBD

About this product

Donky Butter Twax Pre-Roll (Decibel Farms)

Donkey Butter effects

Reported by real people like you
62 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
35% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
