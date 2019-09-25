 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Twenty20 Mendocino
Twenty20 Mendocino Cover Photo

Twenty20 Mendocino

Emerald Triangle Flower & Seeds Bred By Growers, For Growers

Mendo Cookies
Mendo Cookies
Seeds bred By Twenty20
Seeds bred By Twenty20
SEEDS AVAILABLE NOW!
SEEDS AVAILABLE NOW!
SEED
SEED

About Twenty20 Mendocino

At Twenty20, We don’t take shortcuts, we don’t cut corners. Our premium seeds are a testament to our exceptional genetic lineup, coupled with years of scrupulous selective breeding.

In stores nearby

There are currently no products for sale in stores near you. Visit the brand's website for more information.View all locations

Seeds

more products

Related articles

See all news

Available in

Worldwide, United States, Michigan, Oklahoma